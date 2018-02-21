African Union boss says Zimbabwe “coup” was not a coup

African Union boss Moussa Faki Mahamat says the 15 November military intervention that brought Emmerson Mnangagwa to power was not a coup, literally throwing out a petition said to have been filed by G40 members with the African continental body.

He also said former President Robert Mugabe had told him that he resigned voluntarily for “peace and development of the country”.

The G40 faction which was led by Saviour Kasukuwere and Jonathan Moyo insists that the military intervention was a coup.

It is not clear whether Moyo’s tweet was linked to Faki Mahamat’s comment but he reiterated that: “#TheJuntaWillFall. It’s not over until it’s over!”

The AU boss pledged to support Zimbabwe’s political and economic reforms and urged the international community to support Zimbabwe’s economic recovery programme.

Mnangagwa who is serving the remainder of Mugabe’s term has pledged free and fair elections to win his own mandate to implement his reform programme.

He also pledged free and fair elections in honour of late Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who died last week and was buried yesterday, and has stated that he will step down if he loses the elections.

The elections are set for July or August.