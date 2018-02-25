Insatiable Salah greedy for more goals – Klopp

Liverpool – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Mohamed Salah’s insatiable appetite for goals after the Egyptian continued his hot streak in a 4-1 victory over West Ham at Anfield.

After scoring for the sixth straight game, Salah has scored 31 times in all competitions this season – already equalling Luis Suarez’s best haul for the Reds in the 2013-14 campaign.

“I like Mo’s desire for goals,” Klopp said. “Mo is a boy who is full of greed to score goals.”

Salah also provided the assist for Emre Can to open the scoring from a corner before Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane also got on the scoresheet on another prolific day for Klopp’s front three as Liverpool broke through the 100-goal mark for the season.

“When I woke up this morning I didn’t expect a game like this, it was a joy to watch for everybody,” added Klopp.

“It was intense, it was aggressive, it was angry, it was full of desire. I saw everything I wish to see in a game of football and it’s not often you see that.

“We scored from a set-piece too. You only ever talk to me about set-pieces when we suffer from them so it’s nice to score one too.”

Victory moved Liverpool a point above Manchester United into second in the Premier League to crank up pressure on United and Chelsea, who face each other at Old Trafford on Sunday.

“To get the points is important. We all put pressure on each other with results. That is how it is,” Klopp added.

“We have no time to rest, no time to waste one point. It is really intense for all the teams involved, for all the players involved.

“I don’t think United and Chelsea think too much about us but they know before the matchday that we are around. We play United in two weeks. We don’t have points to waste.

“I would have taken a 1-0, (they) hit the post four times, Loris Karius makes 20 saves, whatever because we need the points.”

West Ham manager David Moyes felt his side struggled to deal with Liverpool’s attacking prowess as Klopp’s men put four past the Hammers for the second time this season.

“It is really difficult to deal with them,” Moyes said. “We were never going to get loads of chances here, we knew that, and the quality of the players they have caused us big problems.

“We always thought we had a chance of scoring today but we couldn’t keep their front players quiet.” – AFP