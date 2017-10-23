British government to investigate Formula One payments to Zimbabwe

F1 is gearing up for today’s US Grand Prix, but the sport has attracted criticism over grants that have ended up much further afield.

Last month the Sunday Express revealed that F1’s regulator, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), has given grants to organisations in Iran, Sudan, Zimbabwe and Syria over the past three years.

The FIA’s grant scheme was established with fees it received from F1.

It drove Human Rights group Waging Peace to call for a Government review, as it believes that oppressive regimes can use racing funded by the grants to promote themselves and signal that they are still “open for business”.