How Zimbabweans Have Reacted To Morgan Tsvangirai’s Death

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has died at the age of 65. The news was confirmed by one of his deputy presidents Elias Mudzuri on Twitter this evening. His wife Elizabeth Tsvangirai also confirmed the sad development. Tsvangirai had been in and out of hospital after revealing to the world that he was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016.

Below are some of the reactions on Twitter to Tsvangirai’s demise:

