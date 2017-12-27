Zimbabwean boy loses 3 fingers, eye sight after cellphone battery explodes

ZVIMBA – Tsungirirayi Mubobo (11) of Tafira village year under Chief Chirau in Zvimba suffered serious injuries after a mobile phone battery he was holding and experimenting with exploded.

The 11 year old boy was badly burnt on the right hand and lost three fingers and also sustained burns in the stomach and in the face, and in the process lost sight in one of his eyes.

His father, Anyway Mubobo said his son was holding an unknown object which had some soft cables which he connected onto a mobile phone battery resulting in the explosion. The boy’s intention was to pluck out some cables from the unidentified object with the hope of making a toy car for his young brother.

The boy underwent corrective surgery at Parirenyatwa hospital and is scheduled to undergo skin grafting but the parents are failing to raise the required amount as they already owe the hospital about US$800 which they have to clear before the next surgical procedure.

Those wishing to help can get in touch with Mr Mubobo on the following number: +263 779 150 508.

More: ZBC