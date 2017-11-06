Twitter reacts to Zim VP Mnangagwa’s sacking

Harare – Zimbabweans have reacted with mixed emotions after President Robert Mugabe fired his deputy and long-time ally Emmerson Mnangagwaon Monday.

See reaction below

In a statement, Information Minister Simon Khaya Moyo, said that the veteran leader relieved his deputy after “it had become evident that his conduct in the discharge of his duties had become inconsistent with his official responsibilitie”.

“The vice president has consistently and persistently exhibited the traits of disloyalty, disrespect, deceitfulness and unreliability.”

Mnangagwa was appointed vice president in 2014, taking over from Joice Mujuru – who was axed after Grace Mugabe launched a campaign accusing her of plotting to topple the president.

Grace reportedly declared over the weekend that Mnangagwa should be gone from both the government and Zanu-PF before the party’s extraordinary congress in December .

“Trouble causers in the party must go before the next congress. He (Mnangagwa) must be dropped before we meet at congress in order for us to have unity in the party,” Grace was quoted as saying.

It was not immediately clearer who was going to take Mnangagwa’s post, but social media users claimed that Mugabe’s wife Grace was likely going to get the job.

Some social media users were sympathetic to the ex-vice president, while some were overjoyed as they accused him of taking part in the country’s deadly Gukurahundi massacre.