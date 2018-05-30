Twitter Goes Crazy With #ChamisaChallenge After Kagame Denies Chamisa’s Claim

Zimbabweans on social media site Twitter have taken up the Nelson Chamisa challenge, in response to some of the MDC-T’s president more outrageous statements.
The #ChamisaChallenge started after Rwandan President Paul Kagame denied claims that Chamisa had helped craft the ICT policy for his country. Here are some of the best.
Chamisa was instrumental in bringing North Korea and South Korea leaders to the negotiating table #ChamisaChallengepic.twitter.com/6kdlQnoZuZ
#ChamisaChallenge Nero advised Lobengula not to put an X on the document but the Ndebele King didn’t listen.
#ChamisaChallenge @nelsonchamisa advised Elon Musk on the Space-X project.. @matigary
In mathematics, it is rumoured that Chamisa has managed to divide by ‘zero’. Not only that, while practising CPR at Pari, the great orator is said to have brought the practice dummy back to life. People are still in awe😂😂#ChamisaChallenge @nelsonchamisa
I Chamisa taught Bale on how to kick the ball like that #ChamisaChallenge
Chamisa gave Mark Zuckerberg the idea to start facebook #ChamisaChallenge @zanupf_patriots @TogarepiPupurai @TendaiChirau @matigary @KudaMzenda
@edmnangagwa @matigary @DrVChimhutu @helfernkomo When I met ED he asked me how many scarfs and party regalia do we need? I told him we don’t want scarfs and party regalia but jobs, medicine, cash, service delivery and other basic tangibles #ChamisaChallenge
Ooh, apparently that is not anything new. It seems oratorship is not his only skill. History has it, that Charles Darwin is said to have overheard the ‘theory of evolution’ from the master Chamisa#ChamisaChallenge
Nelson gave the team talk before the Champions League final to lead Real Madrid to victory #ChamisaChallenge
#ChamisaChallenge Chamisa advised Stunner to rip off Olinda.
I have it on record when Chamisa asked me to write it somewhere. He said;
“When die you are going to see me in heaven together with another prophet….if don’t see me there then you haven’t gone to heaven but you’ve gone to hell ” .#ChamisaChallenge
I advised the General how to carry out the coup and told him how and where to park the tanks #Chamisachallenge
Chamisa advised Pharaoh to let the children of Israel go#ChamisaChallenge
I was instrumental in the discovery of the Apple Brand #ChamisaChallenge
VaMnangagwa, takavataurira kuti isusu tinoziva strategy yese kuti New Dispensation ibudirire. Tikati Mudhara, 100 days dzakawandisa tinenge tatodzosa cash, zvikoro nemahospital zvaakuvakwa.. Akatapirirwa ED akati ndimi vapfana vatoda, vari brilliant nemaideas #ChamisaChallenge
“I helped to launch the new competitor of Delta and Pepsi in Zimbabwe” @Nagey8 @TheMelMilton @tapsruwizhi @renco_reo #ChamisaChallenge
“I helped him on his ICT policy, on how to turn around the country when we met in Geneva, Switzerland and he was happy with my presentation” The Charlie Chaplin of Africa
I read somewhere that Chamisa gave Bill Gates ICT codes for Microsoft computers #ChamisaChallenge,is it true?
After the 999th time,Chamisa is the one who gave Thomas Edison the missing link to the bulb!!#chamisachallenge