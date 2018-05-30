News Ticker

Twitter Goes Crazy With #ChamisaChallenge After Kagame Denies Chamisa’s Claim

May 30, 2018 Staff Reporter Science & Technology 0

Zimbabweans on social media site Twitter have taken up the Nelson Chamisa challenge, in response to some of the MDC-T’s president more outrageous statements.

The  #ChamisaChallenge started after Rwandan President Paul Kagame denied claims that Chamisa had helped craft the ICT policy for his country.  Here are some of the best.

Lloyd Mberi@lmberioo2

@nelsonchamisa advised Elon Musk on the Space-X project.. @matigary

Twitter Ads info and privacy

McGee_Kinging@McGee_Kinging

I Chamisa taught Bale on how to kick the ball like that 😂😂😂😂😂

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Changamire Dombo@MurozviDombo

Chamisa gave Mark Zuckerberg the idea to start facebook @zanupf_patriots @TogarepiPupurai @TendaiChirau @matigary @KudaMzenda

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Mlungisi Dube@MlungisiMthembo

@edmnangagwa @matigary @DrVChimhutu @helfernkomo When I met ED he asked me how many scarfs and party regalia do we need? I told him we don’t want scarfs and party regalia but jobs, medicine, cash, service delivery and other basic tangibles

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Mcpee Bhosha@Mcpee10

In mathematics, it is rumoured that Chamisa has managed to divide by ‘zero’. Not only that, while practising CPR at Pari, the great orator is said to have brought the practice dummy back to life. People are still in awe😂😂 @nelsonchamisa

Mcpee Bhosha@Mcpee10

Ooh, apparently that is not anything new. It seems oratorship is not his only skill. History has it, that Charles Darwin is said to have overheard the ‘theory of evolution’ from the master Chamisa 😂😂

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Nick Fury Lite@T1mbles

Nelson gave the team talk before the Champions League final to lead Real Madrid to victory

 · Centurion, South Africa
Twitter Ads info and privacy

💗Duchess Of Mthwakazi💗@Xesha8

Chamisa advised Stunner to rip off Olinda.

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Man’s Got Juice🇿🇼💦@mt_marlon96

I have it on record when Chamisa asked me to write it somewhere. He said;

“When die you are going to see me in heaven together with another prophet….if don’t see me there then you haven’t gone to heaven but you’ve gone to hell ” .

 · Harare, Zimbabwe
Twitter Ads info and privacy

P⭕️LitiCALgenius❇️🔱☯️⚖️@acielumumba

I advised the General how to carry out the coup and told him how and where to park the tanks

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Lord Karius@KelRoxic

Chamisa advised Pharaoh to let the children of Israel go

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Nick mangwana@nickmangwana

I was instrumental in the discovery of the Apple Brand

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Vashe@PTChimusoro

VaMnangagwa, takavataurira kuti isusu tinoziva strategy yese kuti New Dispensation ibudirire. Tikati Mudhara, 100 days dzakawandisa tinenge tatodzosa cash, zvikoro nemahospital zvaakuvakwa.. Akatapirirwa ED akati ndimi vapfana vatoda, vari brilliant nemaideas

Twitter Ads info and privacy

J.I.F.E@HizHonest

“I helped to launch the new competitor of Delta and Pepsi in Zimbabwe” @Nagey8 @TheMelMilton @tapsruwizhi @renco_reo

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Ngororano Gad@Gadnina
Replying to @matigary @PaulKagame

“I helped him on his ICT policy, on how to turn around the country when we met in Geneva, Switzerland and he was happy with my presentation” The Charlie Chaplin of Africa😂

Ngororano Gad@Gadnina

I read somewhere that Chamisa gave Bill Gates ICT codes for Microsoft computers 😂😂,is it true?

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Kuda Chikondowa@wekwaChikondowa

After the 999th time,Chamisa is the one who gave Thomas Edison the missing link to the bulb!!

Twitter Ads info and privacy
Nelson Chamisa




Copyright © 2018 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!