Being president of the republic of Zimbabwe is not a cheap business – and there’s a briefcase to back up that statement.

As such‚ president Emmerson Mnangagwa knows it. He carries around a Louis Vuitton limited edition presidential briefcase that retails at $8,600. At that price no ordinary bloke‚ even with money‚ can buy it: it is listed as “currently out of stock online‚ call for availability” on the French high end clothing’s website.

The briefcase‚ seen in a picture of the president hugging two children at his office‚ has gone viral on social media with some saying the president’s priorities are misplaced.

“Mnangagwa’s briefcase is worth $8,600. While the majority are surviving on less than a $1 a day‚ this is a clear case of a life of extravagance and greediness. Zanu doesn’t care about the poor‚” tweeted @maDube_.