Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe in deal with Microsoft

Zimbabwe’s data, voice and IP provider — Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe, has joined the Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) programme to deliver cloud solutions.

The CSP agreement enables Liquid Telecom to offer products and services such as Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Enterprise Mobility Suite and Windows 10.

Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe is the first telecommunications company in the country to deliver scalable and secure enterprise-grade cloud services from Microsoft. The company has extensive fibre network spanning over 17 600km.

The agreement with Microsoft enables Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe to focus on cloud-based services of the future. The company will also be able to explore new revenue streams.

Speaking on the partnership with Microsoft, Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe managing director and group executive Southern Africa Mr Wellington Makamure said, “As well as providing high-speed reliable connectivity, Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe is now focusing on leading Zimbabwe and Africa’s digital transformation.

“Through the CSP agreement, local businesses now have access to essential world-class business solutions that consolidate their most valuable productivity tools on a single platform,” Mr Makamure said.

Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe customers can look forward to paying for Microsoft services locally, subscribing for what is needed by businesses and avoiding paying for unrequired excess capacity, getting the best service through management of connectivity and Microsoft services by one provider. There will be no need to invest in infrastructure which requires frequent upgrades and licensing.

As part of the agreement with Microsoft, Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe will be responsible for service provisioning, billing and support.

Businesses across the globe are investing in digital transformation to increase efficiencies and deliver seamless services. Local businesses can look forward to cloud solutions that have the potential to solve most of their major ICT challenges, while at the same time enabling them to focus on their fundamental value propositio