Govt says it expects boom in telecomms sector

HARARE – The government is expecting a boom in the country’s telecommunications sector following reforms that will see three state owned utilities being partially privatised.

The second quarter performance of the telecommunications industry is expected to surpass projected targets on the back of massive capital investments.

However, it is the proposed partial privatisation of NetOne, Telecel and TelOne through disposal of minority stake to strategic investors as well as possible listings on the local market that is hoped to create opportunities for growth in the form of increased capital resource mobilisation.

The Minister of Information Communication Technology (ICT) and Cyber Security, Supa Mandiwanzira said the partial disposal of shareholding structures underpinned by current gains in the sector are likely to see further growth and expansion for service providers across the country.

“There is a real element for growth in the industry and we anticipate that growth continue in the entire sector,” he said.

According to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), revenue inflows in the telecommunications industry grew by more than 10 percent last year mainly being driven by data and internet services. – ZBC