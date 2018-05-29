Chiredzi Man Charged With Undermining Mnangagwa After Tweeting To Chamisa

John Mahlabera (36), who is employed by the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) has been charged with undermining President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

This comes after Mahlabera tweeted to MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa saying

Come to Chiredzi my president

Mahlabera will appear before a ZPCS disciplinary hearing on the 12th of June in Masvingo. He is charged with contravening section 3(1) of the Prison (Staff) (Discipline) Regulations 1984.

The authorities argue that his tweet shows disloyalty to Mnangagwa. He will be represented by Collen Maboke and Blessing Nyamaropa of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

More: 263Chat