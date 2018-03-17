Zimbabwean Artist Uses Old Computer Parts to Recreate Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK – Zimbabwean artist Zayd Menk spent three months recreating Midtown Manhattan with old computer parts. This 0.0635:100 scale model was created using 263 sticks of hot glue, 27 motherboards, 11 CPUs, 10 CRT monitor motherboards, 18 sticks of RAM, 15 batteries, 12 Nokia E-series phones, 7 power supplies, 4 watches, 4 audio cards, 3 hard drives, 2 telephones and a few other electronic components.



