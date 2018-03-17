Zimbabwean Artist Uses Old Computer Parts to Recreate Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK – Zimbabwean artist Zayd Menk spent three months recreating Midtown Manhattan with old computer parts. This 0.0635:100 scale model was created using 263 sticks of hot glue, 27 motherboards, 11 CPUs, 10 CRT monitor motherboards, 18 sticks of RAM, 15 batteries, 12 Nokia E-series phones, 7 power supplies, 4 watches, 4 audio cards, 3 hard drives, 2 telephones and a few other electronic components.
He wanted to ensure the structures were mathematically correct, so he collected data from Google Maps, Wikipedia and Reddit. Continue reading for more pictures and information.
“With such an abundance of electronics used, it would have been a pity if none of it worked, so the young Zimbabwean made sure to have the Empire State Building light up with the help of 4 LEDs. Zayd refers to his art as ‘recyclism’ and describes it as ‘exploring how man-made junk can be used to make art,'” according to Oddity Central.