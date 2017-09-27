From a runway model who’s slicker than your average to local fashion ‘It’ girls, this is all the wardrobe inspo you need.

There are so many women with obvious sartorial finesse – not only spotted on sidewalks or frows at international fashion weeks but also right here on our shores. And to us, they never go unnoticed.

Slick Woods

More people started taking note of this gap-toothed fashion risk-taker after her appearance as part of the Fenty Beauty campaign earlier this month.

However, this 19-year-old model has been out here slaying themstreets for a while now. Her stand-out aesthetic has graced a Calvin Klein campaign and she has walked for Yeezy as well as Marc Jacobs.

Slick fearlessly takes streetwear to an enviable and inspirational level and she’s a true ambassador of the ‘free your tatas’ movement.

Tina Kunakey

This Italian model and actress walked the runway for Jean Paul Gaultier’s Haute Couture S/S ’17 collection at Paris Fashion Week and Vogue Italia has also noted her as a rising star in the fashion industry.

It’s not only her glorious hair we love, but the way she carries any stylish ensemble on and off the red carpet.

Cassandra Twala

You might be one of her over 20k avid Instagramfollowers, so here’s hoping you’ve noticed her simple, yet chic aesthetic.

Cassandra is a South African lifestyle curator, management consultant and design enthusiast. She and Lulama Wolf are stylish bestie goals whose street style snaps are often reminiscent of a resort catalogue.

And if you’re a fan of monochrome looks, then you’re a fan of Miss Twala’s style. – W24