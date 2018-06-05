Naomi Campbell says the prejudice she faced fuelled her success

The 48-year-old supermodel has become one of the world’s most recognisable faces since she made her runway debut in the 1980s, and Naomi has reflected on her rise to the top of the industry at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York.After collecting the Fashion Icon Award at the ceremony on Monday night, Campbell explained: ‘I was told many times that I couldn’t do certain things because of the colour of my skin.’

‘I let it drive me. And of course I’m human, and I found it hard at times not to take it personally. But I stand here today as a proud woman of colour, and I will continue to push for diversity and equality in this industry.’

In recent years, Naomi has seemingly taken a more active interest in political and social issues.

But the catwalk star recently explained that she’s always taken an interest in a range of issues, even though it’s not been apparent to the public.

‘I’ve been doing this since 1993. I have many hats that I like to wear, and do. England it seems always has to put me down to do one thing or another.’

‘This is equality, why can’t a woman do more than one thing. I think it’s a time that women are finally getting heard and it’s crazy it has taken this long.’

Meanwhile, other notable winners at the CFDA Fashion Awards included designer Donatella Versace, who claimed the International Award, while Narciso Rodriguez won a Lifetime Achievement gong. – GQ South Africa