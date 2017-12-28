Jay Z has launched his own clothing line

The 48-year-old rapper has teamed up with streetwear designers at Fear of God to create a new clothing line -inspired by his ‘4:44’ album –

with the collection going on sale at the luxury boutique Maxfield in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 21.

The launch was staged a matter of hours before Jay concluded the North American leg of his 4:44 Tour at Los Angeles’ The Forum.

The clothing line features several references to the Bible verse John 4:44. One example of the religious links – which overlaps the themes of

Jay’s ‘4:44’ album – reads: “A prophet is without honour in his own country.”

The New York-born rap star has previously made a successful foray into the fashion industry, having co-founded the Rocawear clothing brand

back in 1999. And Fear of God founder Jerry Lorenzo has revealed that Jay took an active interest in the development of the new clothing line.

He told Vogue magazine: “From the wristbands and bandanas to the proportions, we wanted to modernise Jay’s approach and contribution to

fashion through our lens. “Jay gave us feedback and direction along the way. He’s a true artist in every sense of the word.”

Meanwhile, Jay previously claimed that he’s achieved “excellence” during his career, having been a prominent figure in hip-hop for more

than two decades. He said: “Excellence is being able to perform at a high level over and over again.

“You can hit a half-court shot once. That’s just the luck of the draw. If you consistently do it . that’s excellence.” Jay explained that while short-term success is easy to come by, he’s bucked the trend as a rapper.

He shared: “Having success for a year or two, that’s being ‘hot.’ That’s being in demand for a short span of time.

“Excellence is being able to perform at a high level for a long period of time.”

-Bang Showbiz