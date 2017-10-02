Hamilton teams up with Neymar to fashion new deal with top label

Sepang, Malaysia – Mercedes is likely to drop one of its sponsors as part of an arrangement to keep Lewis Hamilton on a long-term contract.

A well-placed Formula One source said Hamilton had been offered a deal by fashion label Tommy Hilfiger, creating a clash of interest that places a major question mark over Hugo Boss’ involvement as the team’s kit supplier.

A well-placed source said: “Lewis has got this deal going through with Tommy Hilfiger and now Mercedes have to sort out the Hugo Boss problem, and that links to his new contract talks. That’s going to be fun to see what happens.”

Hamilton, who sports an increasingly extravagant wardrobe, attended the Tommy Hilfiger catwalk show during London Fashion Week in September with Brazilian football hero Neymar.

His Mercedes contract is due to expire at the end of next year. Mercedes refused to comment on Sunday night.