At a loss about what your hair needs? Be it a hot oil, protein or frizz-fighting treatment, we’ve got you covered.

Unruly curls, split ends, breakage and thinning hair are our biggest hair concerns. With so many new products and developments in the hair industry, it’s hard to figure out the treatment your mane needs.

Treatments help to protect and replenish the hair after it’s been styled, relaxed, coloured, braided and woven. Even if you have natural hair, regular treatments are just as important to enhance and maintain its health and bounce.

The most important thing for you to remember is to have a treatment done every two weeks. That’s how you’ll see a difference. Most treatments are done exclusively at the salon, but some can be done in the comfort of your home. We break down the right treatment for your hair type.

THIN AND WEAK

Treatment: Keratin

Braids, cornrows or dreadlocks that are pulled too tightly may result in thinning. You need a volumising mousse to boost your hair during the styling process.

Keratin treatments are a game-changer. Choose the right keratin treatment for your hair type and styling needs to get the most from this smoothing protein. You can also give your locks the illusion of more volume by blow-drying and teasing. Air drying hair can also create volume.

HEAT DAMAGED

Treatment: Moisture plus

Target dry hair with products formulated to add moisture. Start by using a sulphate-free shampoo and hydrating conditioner. Injecting your hair with moisture ensures it stays healthy. For shiny yet lively hair strands, get a hot oil treatment.

DRY SCALP AND DANDRUFF

Treatment: Deep conditioning

The constant shedding of the skin on your scalp can be a problem. Hair that’s exposed to heat is susceptible to dryness. Use a mild shampoo to target dandruff, and a serum that treats itchiness. Try:

PRONE TO BREAKAGE

Treatment: Strengthening

Persistent heat and chemical damage to your hair and scalp can result in permanent hair loss. Black hair stops growing at a certain length. The one big mistake we make is that we avoid trimming; do this every three months. The hair is tricked into believing that the hair hasn’t reached its optimum length yet. When using heat, make sure the setting is on low heat and use a heat protectant.

COLOURED, CHEMICALLY PROCESSED

Treatment: Deeply restorative

Colouring, chemically straightening or perming your locks can be damaging to your hair as these alter the hair’s actual structure. A good shampoo for colour-treated hair is one that’ll maintain colour vibrancy. In between washes, dry shampoo can be your new best friend.

TEXTURED AFRO

Treatment: Frizz-free

We all love and envy gorgeous, big and bushy curls, but they can be difficult to manage. Don’t despair: a deep-conditioning treatment twice a week can give you the lovely locks you desire. Start with an intense nourishing treatment once every three days. Always style hair while it’s wet.

DREADLOCKS

Treatment: Shine

Women have a tendency to leave their dreadlocks unattended. Dreads also need to be taken care of: wash and condition yours weekly. When sleeping, cover your head with a satin scarf to preserve moisture.