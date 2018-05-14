David Beckham named ambassadorial president of the British Fashion Council

This newly-created role will see Beckham PR and build networks in the United States and Asia.

It is said to be a two-year deal which is aimed at assisting emerging designers and promote continuous innovation within the investment and media sectors.

He told Vogue in an exclusive interview, that his role is to support the British Fashion Council and ‘to shine a light on the incredible fashion talent we have here in the UK, and hopefully open up new exciting opportunities for them in markets like the US and China.’

‘I am so lucky that my career has opened up these markets to me, and I hope I can pass some of that benefit on and support the British fashion industry as much as possible globally.’

Beckham retired from football in 2013 following a 20-years successful run in the industry. He has established himself as a brand that has a reach even far from the football pitch. A journey that started with a few endorsement deals, which timeously leveled up to big grooming and fashion contracts with prestigious and major grooming and fashion houses.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He slowly set up his foothold as a style and grooming icon, with various collections under his belt including a line with H&M, his very own fragrance line and his recently launched grooming brand. But of course, with a fashion designer wife such as Victoria, it would be surprising for David not to become a style god that he is currently.

GQ has been a fan from the very onset and we’ve seen his style evolution as well as watched him and Victoria stamp themselves as the reigning power couple in the fashion industry.

He also owns a brand of whiskey.

Basically, David Beckham is, no matter how cliché this will sound, but success personified.

Building relationships and empires is his type of thing, he’s proven to excel in it numerous times and in various ways, including as an ambassador for UNICEF.

And thus, boosting global support for the British Fashion Industry is the right job for him.