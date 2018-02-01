Danai Gurira shares new Black Panther clip on Jimmy Kimmel

Danai Gurira’s Black Panther character, Okoye, isn’t impressed by our primitive weapons. During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Gurira brought with her a new Black Panther clip from the highly-anticipated Marvel movie, featuring Okoye and Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia in the middle of a car chase.

The two Wakanda natives are under gunfire by villain Klaw (Andy Serkis) and his men, but the warriors don’t seem the least bit phased. Okoye takes it upon herself to show Klaw that they are definitely messing with the wrong women.

Gurira also spoke to Kimmel about her experiences growing up in Zimbabwe, what it’s like having to keep secrets about Marvel and The Walking Dead, and shaving her head for Black Panther as well as the movie’s world premiere event. Marvel Studios released another clip after that premiere, which features key characters from the film in an epic fight sequence.

Critics raved about the world premiere, where the representation of “different facets of black culture” and African culture was prominent on the red carpet and onscreen. The movie is being called by many as Marvel’s best installment in the MCU so far, and advanced ticket sales for the film has exceeded previous superhero movies, beating out the previous presale leader, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther follows T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king-and Black Panther-is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.

Black Panther will debut in theaters on February 16, 2018.