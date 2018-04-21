Congolese models shine at Miss AU

20-YEAR OLD leggy model Maxine Marowa had all what it takes to be crowned Miss Africa University 2018 in a tightly-contested and glittering contest which was held at Golden Peacock Villa Hotel last Friday and dominated by Democratic Republic of Congo models.

Congolese models, Eve Consolate Ndale Kahemba (20) and Belinda Numbi Monga (18) were crowned first and second princesses respectively in a contest that ran up to the wee hours of Saturday.

Another Congolese, Remy Kapend Mway was crowned Mr Africa University while 21-year-old Christian Muzorewa and Mufaro Pika (22) were crowned Mr Popularity and Mr Personality respectively.

Nokhutula Moyo was crowned Miss Personality.

Marowa and Mway received $1 000 cash from popular South Africa-based socialite and businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure who was the event’s special guest.

Ginimbi, who added glamour to the contest, said he was excited by the pageant’s level of competition. “Mutare is beautiful. I am excited being here. The environment here (at the pageant) is electrifying. I would like to congratulate all the winners for a job well done,” he said.

AU dance crew, Tadiwa “OG” Samukange and upcoming talented Nigerian singer Alexander Suyaghusun entertained guests during the contest.

The judges faced a torrid time to come up with the crème de la crème as all nine models deserved to win.

Some of the event’s organisers who included Tsungai Ruzungunde, Dan Kabilla and Tanatswa Chenga said: “This year’s event was bigger and better and we would like to thank every stakeholder who made this a success, these include the judges, Tafadzwa Jaricha, Golden Peacock management and staff for a job well done,” said Chenga.