ZIFA Vice President To Represent Zanu-PF In 2018 Elections

Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) vice president Omega Sibanda defeated current Vungu constituency MP Josphat Madubeko to earn the right to represent Zanu-PF in the forthcoming polls.

ZIFA president Phillip Chiyangwa reportedly lost in his bid to represent Zanu-PF in Zvimba South Constituency in the upcoming elections.

Other football administrators in the Southern African region has held political office with current Caf president Ahmad being chairman of the Madagascar Football Association and a Senator for the ruling party as well as Minister of Fisheries at one time.

Safa president Danny Jordan was also mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Council on an ANC ticket.

In other African countries, the current Federation of Uganda Football Associations vice-president Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi is the Minister of Youth and Children Affairs as well as chairperson of Uganda Premier League side Express FC.

