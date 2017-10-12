ZIFA condemns riots in Zimbabwe football

The Zimbabwean Football Association and the Premier Soccer League have lamented violence in the country’s football matches.

Media reports in Zimbabwe indicate that ZIFA and the PSL stood up together in condemning violence and hooliganism at football matches.

The move follows the ugly scenes that led to the abandonment of the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match between CAPS United and Shabanie Mine at Maglas this past weekend.

ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela said the PSL should find means to end the trend which was a stark reminder of the other ugly incidences that led to the abandonment of the match between Highlanders and Dynamos and FC Platinum versus Highlanders earlier in the year.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association has noted with great concern, the perpetual violent disturbances occurring during Premier Soccer League matches,” said Gwesela.

“The association condemns, in strongest terms, ghastly scenes of violence which have sadly culminated in abandonment of matches, the latest being the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final between Shabanie Mine and CAPS United.

“The association hereby orders Premier Soccer League clubs to seek lasting solutions to the recurring problem of fan violence and premature end of matches.

“All-stakeholder workshops to educate all members of the football family about violence and laws of the game can help reduce disturbances during matches.”