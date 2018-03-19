West Indies Beat Zimbabwe In Cricket World Cup Qualifier

West Indies secured a four wicket victory over Zimbabwe in an International Cricket Council World Cup qualifying match played in Harare.

Marlon Samuels scored 86 as his side reached their target of 290 with an over left despite a late collapse. Brendan Taylor had earlier scored 138 for Zimbabwe but Jason Holder took 4-35 to bowl the hosts out. West Indies are now a point clear of Zimbabwe and Scotland at the top of the Super Sixes table with one game left.

They face third-placed Scotland on Wednesday and a win for them or Scotland will secure one of the two qualification places. Ireland are in fourth place, a point behind Zimbabwe and Scotland, but even a win against Afghanistan on Friday may not be enough to qualify. Zimbabwe will qualify if they beat United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

More: ICC, BBC