Usain Bolt in Cape Town, arrives by helicopter at #SunMet

January 27, 2018 Staff Reporter Sports 0

Jamaican superstar sprinter Usain Bolt arrives in style at the Sun Met at Kenilworth Racecourse on Saturday. Photo: @usainbolt via TwitterJamaican superstar sprinter Usain Bolt arrives in style at the Sun Met at Kenilworth Racecourse on Saturday. Photo: @usainbolt via Twitter

CAPE TOWN – Jamaican Usain Bolt, the greatest sprinter in history, arrived by helicopter to attend the 134th edition of the Sun Met celebrated with Mumm at Kenilworth Racecourse on Saturday.

Last November, the multiple gold medal-winning Olympic athlete was appointed CEO (chief entertainment officer) of Maison Mumm champagne.

Bolt arrived in the Mother City on Friday, and seemingly went on a helicopter trip around Cape Town on Saturday morning.

Then the Jamaican, who retired from athletics following last year’s world championships in London, arrived at Kenilworth Racecourse in style to attend the big race.

The actual Sun Met was won by Oh Susanna, trained by Justin Snaith, and the victorious jockey was Grant van Niekerk.

African News Agency (ANA)




