UK: Zimbabwean Leyton Orient star attracts big clubs

LONDON, UK – Non-League scoring sensation Macauley Bonne has THREE clubs in the Football League chasing him.

The 22-year-old Zimbabwe international is out of contract at Brisbane Road next summer.

And now his exploits have attracted interest from Shrewsbury, Portsmouth and Burton.

And they reckon he can follow Jamie Vardy by moving through the divisions from the National Conference.

Bonne already has experience in the Football League after starting his career at Colchester.

He scored seven goals at League One level before finding his feet with Orient.

But the forward now has just one year left on his current deal and could soon be on the move.

The O’s will weigh up cashing in on Bonne or risk losing him for nothing in 12 months’ time.

Clubs are set to finalise their transfer plans when they know if they are preparing for the Championship or League One.