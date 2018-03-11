Super Son lifts Spurs spirits after Kane injury

Bournemouth – Son Heung-min took his tally to seven goals in four games to ensure Tottenham Hotspur didn’t miss Harry Kane in a 4-1 win at Bournemouth after the England striker limped off injured.

Junior Stanislas’s seventh minute opening goal was cancelled out by Dele Alli’s strike just after Kane departed, before Son took centre-stage.

The South Korean put Spurs ahead midway through the second half and added the third in the 87th minute before Serge Aurier’s stoppage time header completed an impressive response by Mauricio Pochettino’s side to crashing out of the Champions League at the hands of Juventus.

However, the loss of Kane to an ankle injury presents a major concern to Pochettino who will be anxious to learn the full extent of the forward’s problem having twice lost the player to a similar injury last season.

After an FA Cup trip to Swansea City next Saturday, Spurs aren’t in action again until they travel to Chelsea on April 1.

Pochettino was anxious for his side to avoid a hangover from the morale-sapping midweek loss and emphasised the importance of his players adopting the right attitude coming into this clash.

However, it appeared as though Spurs had yet to shake off the effects of falling short against the Italian champions in a slow start.

There were clear signs Tottenham were not at their best when they were undone by Lewis Cook’s through ball that sent Lys Mousset clear from halfway after just four minutes.

The striker advanced to the edge of the Spurs box before squaring for Stanislas who lifted the ball over the advancing Hugo Lloris but his effort came back off the bar.

Tottenham failed to take note of that warning as within three minutes Stanislas had made amends for his miss with a well-taken strike past Lloris from an Adam Smith cross that gave the Cherries the lead.

Worse was to come for Spurs in the 29th minute when Kane drifted offside before meeting Christian Eriksen’s right-wing cross.

The striker slotted the ball past Asmir Begovic but collided with the keeper and stayed down before hobbling back to the dressing room.

The loss of their leading scorer was clearly the last thing Spurs needed but their response was impressive with Kane’s replacement Erik Lamela contributing to Alli’s equaliser just a minute after coming on.

Lamela produced a neat turn before laying the ball off to Son who sent Aurier clear down the right and his excellent low cross was turned home by Alli from six yards for his 10th goal of the season.

Bournemouth held firm until the break, but there was little doubt the momentum was with Pochettino’s side after the break.

They went in front just after the hour mark when Son benefited from a borderline offside call to claim his 17th goal of the season.

On this occasion Alli was the creator, clipping a precise cross for Son to volley past Begovic at the far post.

Son netted his second as he was allowed to run the full length of the Bournemouth half unchallenged before rounding Begovic and slotting home.

And Aurier pounced when Begovic could only parry Kieran Trippier’s cross in stoppage time to round off a fine fightback by the visitors.