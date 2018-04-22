South African football terrorists run rampage on the pitch

The Premier Soccer League said on Sunday morning that they will work closely with law enforcement to ensure that those responsible for the violence at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night are brought to book.

Spectators went on the rampage after Kaizer Chiefs were beaten 2-0 by Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup semi-final, with Stars midfielder Harris Tchilimbou scoring both goals.

Chiefs coach Steve Komphela announced his resignation with immediate effect afterwards, ending his nearly two-and-a-half year tenure without any major titles.

Angry fans started throwing objects at the Chiefs bench on the side of the field as the second half wore on in Durban, and there was chaos soon after the final whistle.

While the players were still greeting each and reflecting on the match on the pitch, spectators broke through the security cordon, which saw the players and officials from both teams sprinting to the tunnel to escape the danger.

A live interview on SABC1 with Stars player Patrick Phungwayo was interrupted as the spectators again broke the security ring at the tunnel and stormed inside, while SuperSport’s live broadcast was cut short as their cameras and other equipment were damaged.

Fires were also lit in the stands after Kaizer Chiefs lost to Free State Stars. Photo: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency/ANA

Seats were ripped out of the stands and even fires were lit, and video footage on social media have emerged of one particular unsavoury incident in which a security guard was repeatedly kicked and hit with chairs by fans.

IOL Sport reported overnight that two guards were taken to Addington Hospital in Durban for treatment.

“The Premier Soccer League strongly condemns acts of hooliganism and violence that took place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night during the fixture between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars,” the PSL said in a statement on Sunday.

“Hooliganism and thuggery of this nature has no place in football, and acts of violence perpetrated by individuals last night cannot be tolerated.

“The League will work closely with law enforcement to ensure that those responsible for this hooliganism are subjected to judicial processes.

“The League is currently awaiting reports from all relevant roleplayers.”