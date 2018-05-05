Sir Alex Ferguson “battling for his life”, rushed to hospital

SIR Alex Ferguson is battling for life after being rushed to hospital.

The legendary former Manchester United boss is set to have surgery today after being whisked to Salford Royal Hospital with a police escort this morning.

AFP

The Scot won a staggering 49 trophies in management, including 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues.

An ambulance was reportedly called to his Cheshire mansion at 9am before taking him to Macclesfield district hospital.

He was then reportedly transferred with a police escort to the Salford Royal.

It comes after son Darren Ferguson skipped his Doncaster side’s League One match against Wigan Athletic today. – The Sun