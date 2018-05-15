Ajax Cape Town are to file papers in the High Court on Wednesday morning to have the Premier Soccer League’s Promotion/Relegation play-offs postponed‚ the club confirmed.

Ajax have effectively been relegated by a decision from arbiter William Mokhari SC that they acted wrongfully in playing Zimbabwe striker Tendai Ndoro earlier this season.

Mokhari forfeited three matches‚ wins against Platinum Stars and SuperSport United‚ and a draw against Polokwane City‚ in favour of Ajax’s opponents as he ruled the club was the third Ndoro had played for this season‚ in contravention of FIFA regulations.