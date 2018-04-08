Ronaldo on target in derby draw as Barca stretch Liga lead

MADRID (Reuters) – Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored for the 10th game in a row in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at home to Atletico Madrid but Antoine Griezmann struck back at the other end to keep his side four points ahead of their cross-city rivals.

Yet the Madrid derby draw only pushes Barcelona closer to winning the title as second-placed Atletico now trail Ernesto Valverde’s runaway leaders by 11 points in the standings.

Ronaldo followed his outrageous bicycle kick strike against Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday by breaking the deadlock in an entertaining contest in the 53rd minute.

He sent a cross from Gareth Bale crashing past Jan Oblak on the volley, hitting the target for the 20th time in 10 games.

Atletico quickly struck back down the other end, with Griezmann tapping into an empty net in the 57th minute to complete an excellent team move also involving Thomas Partey and Vitolo.

Barcelona lead the standings on 79 points after beating Leganes 3-1 on Saturday. Atletico have 68 while Real are third on 64 after 31 games.

The Catalans will lift a 25th Liga title if they win four of their seven remaining games.

Real winger Marco Asensio and left back Marcelo both hit the crossbar in the first half while the home side had penalty appeals waved away either side of the interval and Oblak was forced to save goal-bound shots from Dani Carvajal and Ronaldo.

Real keeper Keylor Navas beat away a low strike from Diego Costa in the first half and then kept out a powerful effort from Koke in the second while Atletico midfielder Saul Niguez struck one just wide as the visitors grew in confidence.

Madrid captain Sergio Ramos almost grabbed an injury-time winner from a free kick but Oblak again came to Atletico’s rescue by tipping the curling shot over the bar.

Also on Sunday, Levante took a giant step towards sealing their La Liga survival by winning 2-1 in a relegation battle at home to fellow strugglers Las Palmas with a superb injury time goal by Jose Campana.

Spanish midfielder Campana cut inside from the left wing on the counterattack and coolly curled the ball into the far corner, sparking jubilant scenes at the packed Ciutat de Valencia stadium after Las Palmas captain David Garcia had cancelled out Coke’s opening goal.

The win takes Levante, who finished the game with 10 men, eight points clear of the relegation zone and 18th placed Deportivo La Coruna with seven games remaining. Las Palmas are 10 points adrift in 19th.