Man United edge Liverpool at Old Trafford

London – Manchester United edged Liverpool 2-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday with Marcus Rashford the star of the show as he completed a first half brace.

Marcus Rashford hit a superb first half brace as the Red Devils exploited the Reds with some route-one football.

However, the visitors managed to pull a goal back through a fortuitous Eric Bailly own goal. United survived a siege in the closing stages with two shouts for a penalty not given.

United drew first blood inside the first 15 minutes as Romelu Lukaku rose well to flick on a goal-kick from David Gea towards Rashford, who cut the ball back past Trent Alexander-Arnold and viciously lashed home.

Ten minutes later, United then doubled their lead as Lukaku once again created the opening as he played in Juan Mata from more direct play.

The Spain star was tackled by Virgil Van Dijk and the rebound fell at the feet of Rashford, whose shot deflected off the boot of Alexander-Arnold and past Loris Karius.

Just before the break, Alexis Sanchez’s cross from the left picked out Mata who was in acres of space. The 29-year-old attempted an acrobatic volley but his effort flashed wide from the penalty spot.

After the interval, Jurgen Klopp’s men pulled a goal back through a bizarre own goal from Bailly. After Sadio Mane had skinned Scott McTominay on the left-hand side, his cross was clumsily deflected into his own net by the Ivory Coast international.

The Reds had two decent penalty appeals turned down in the second stanza as Antonio Valencia appeared to block a cross with his arm, while Marouane Fellaini also tangled legs with Mane inside the box.

Nonetheless, the game ended in frenetic fashion with Bailly producing some superb last-ditch tackles while the quiet Mohamed Salah volleyed over the bar at the death. – AFP