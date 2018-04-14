Liverpool: Grobbelaar discusses Roma showdown, Salah’s future

During an interview with La Repubblica, former Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar has been looking ahead to The Reds’ forthcoming UEFA Champions League semi-final showdown against Roma.

Indeed, the Zimbabwean was part of the side which beat the Giallorossi on penalties in the 1984 European Cup final, so he is better placed than most to comment on what it takes to succeed in such a high-pressure tie. Here is what he had to say:

“Liverpool will beat Roma again this time around and then go on to win the final itself. We played very well back in ’84, we were the best team in Europe at that time. People only remember my antics on the goal line, but that side was formidable. Souness, Kennedy, Rush.

“Real Madrid-Juventus? Goalkeepers are always right. That goes for Buffon more than anyone – there is no one like him though I was a big fan of Zoff. Roma-Barcelona? I did not see the first leg, but I am happy that someone eliminated Barça. Football is about speed, getting the ball wide, crossing and shooting – not endless amounts of passes.

“Salah? Liverpool would have to be crazy to sell a player of his quality, unless someone offers an incredible sum of money.”