Kwesé TV launches in Liberia ahead of World Cup

Econet Media has furthered the reach of its pan-African media company, Kwesé, by launching its pay-television operation in Liberia and its digital service, Kwesé iflix, in Zimbabwe.

The launch of Kwesé TV in Liberia comes through a partnership with telco Orange, which will distribute the platform in the west African country.

Kwesé’s free-to-air channel, Kwesé Free Sports, launched in Liberia last year, but sports fans in the country will now have access to the full service.

The launch comes ahead of national team football tournament the 2018 Fifa World Cup, which Kwesé TV holds pay-television rights to. Liberian football fans will now be able to watch African nations Nigeria, Senegal, Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco compete in Russia.

Mamadou Coulibaly, Orange Liberia chief executive, said: “This is the first time customers will enjoy a multi-screen experience in Liberia; seamlessly accessing their favourite programs at home on their TV or on the go with their mobile phone. We believe there are more innovative content services to enjoy and we will carry on to work hard with Econet Media to deliver them to Liberians.”

Meanwhile, Kwesé iflix – a joint venture between Econet Media and online streaming service iflix – has launched in Zimbabwe.

Kwesé iflix will also offer live coverage of the World Cup, alongside other sporting content including certain games from North American basketball league the NBA.