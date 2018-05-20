Klopp says he won’t swap Salah for Cristiano

Jurgen Klopp would not swap Mo Salah for Cristiano Ronaldo for Saturday’s Champions League showdown.

The individual clash between Salah and Ronaldo is one of the most exciting aspects of next weekend’s game in Kiev.

‘Having both in the same team wouldn’t be bad! But then in the moment I wouldn’t change,’ said Klopp. ‘They all have qualities, it’s not about having the better individual, usually it’s about playing the better football. For that to happen you need all the others.’

Mo Salah smiles as he holds onto his Golden Boot trophy after he was the top scorer in the the Premier League. Photo: Carl Recine/Reuters

If Liverpool upset Real, Salah will be a strong candidate to end the 10-year domination of Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for World Player of the Year.

‘Mo played a fantastic season but Cristiano has played 15 seasons like this. He has scored something like 47,000 goals, crazy numbers,’ added Klopp. ‘Why should we compare? At the time of Pele nobody compared Pele to other players.’

Now we have Messi and Ronaldo, and Klopp said of them: ‘They are very often in the right position to score a goal and that’s the most difficult thing to do. That’s why they’re where they are. The Ballon d’Or is always between them. When they stop playing football we will miss them.’

Daily Mail