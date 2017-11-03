Dynamos Harare property to go under the hammer

Property belonging to Dynamos F.C plus four of its officials will Saturday be up for auction in Harare to settle a $250,000 bank loan.

A notice to the effect has been officially published in a local daily by the auctioneering firm.

Some of the property includes computers, printers, tables and chairs.

Dynamos borrowed the amount from a local bank to facilitate a trip to Algeria for the African Champions League match against MC Alger in 2011.

However, they failed to pay back prompting the lender to seek court orders to attach the club’s property and that of board and former executive members who facilitated the loan.

Efforts by the club to reverse the orders were unsuccessful at the Supreme Court in 2015 paving way for the auction.

Last year, Dynamos board chairperson Bernard Marriot Lusengo, his late predecessor Richard Chiminya, former executives Farai Munetsi, Harrison Mbewe and Michael Ignatius had their property attached.

Former club chief executive officer Casper Muzenda and ex-vice chairperson John Kanokanga, along with incumbent president Kenny Mubaiwa, were also listed in the lawsuit.