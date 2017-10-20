DeMbare in passionate plea to BancABC

LET’S talk money!

Dynamos is already on the highway looking for potential sponsors for next season in the financially taxing domestic Premier Soccer League (PSL).

But for now, there are no tangible potential sponsors and the team is still trying to lure BancABC which has been the team’s financial pillar for the past six seasons.

As things stand, BancABC has made it official that come next season it will not be sponsoring DeMbare and its erstwhile rivals Highlanders who are also looking for a sponsor.

“We want the championship and we want to compete in the African champions’ league next year. In that regard we are busy running around looking for potential sponsors. Nothing has materialised yet but we will not tire. We won’t give up on talking to BancABC for another sponsorship extension,” said Mubaiwa.

The Dynamos supremo added that his club was also trying to secure incentives for the team in their title chase to encourage the players in the last leg of the run towards glory.

DeMbare and Bosso have enjoyed the privilege of the sponsorship since 2011, where BancABC pays salaries of the teams’ players and the technical staff, with the clubs taking care of winning bonuses and signing-on fees.

The financial institution went a step further to bankroll DeMbare during their 2011 Confederation of African Football Champions League campaign.

The initial deal expired in 2013 and was subsequently renewed for three more years.

The bank invested close to $1 million into each team per season and BancABC also helped them strike technical sponsorship deals with Adidas for the supply of kits and replicas.

The country’s two football giants are reportedly in talks with mobile communication operator NetOne who are reportedly set to pour $500 000 into each of the football outfits.

Bosso are reeling under a debt close to $1 million and the BancABC package has been making things easier.

This year, DeMbare who are one of the front runners to clinch the 2017 league title alongside Ngezi Platinum Stars, FC Platinum and Chicken Inn, launched their own branded mineral water, a move that was meant to help them raise funds for the coming season.

In the past seasons, their main sources of income have been the BancABC sponsorship and gate takings.