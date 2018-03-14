Coventry remembers this day for Peter Ndlovu Anfield magic against Liverpool

On This Day (March 14th) in 1995 Anfield saw the best of the Sky Blues Zimbabwean star Peter Ndlovu. The ‘Bulawayo Bullet’ fired his first ever hat-trick (and became the first visiting player to manage a treble at the home of Liverpool FC since 1962)! The finals score was 3-2 in favour of the Sky Blues whose new manager, CCFPA member Ron Atkinson must have been really gratified in only his 6th game in charge after taking over from Phil Neal the previous month.

Nuddy struck in the 20th, 35th (from a penalty) and 85th minutes. In reply Jan Molby got his customary penalty against the Sky Blues in the 76th minute and Liverpool were saved from an even more embarrassing defeat by adding a last minute effort courtesy an unfortunate own goal from CCFC’s Brian Borrows (who became CCFC’s Player of The Year at the end of the season). The win was all the more creditable as the ‘Pool are Coca Cola Cup finalists, had only lost two games in the last twenty five and went on to finish 4th in the Premier League. The Sky Blues ended up in 16th, three points clear of the relegation teams.