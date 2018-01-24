‘Come back’: Fans plead with Rihanna as heartbroken star goes ‘MIA’ on Instagram

Rihanna has kept a pretty low profile on social media since laying her murdered cousin to rest earlier in January, and her absence has not gone unnoticed.

The singer’s last post from her Instagram handle @badgirlriri was on 12 January when she expressed her gratitude for her five nominations at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

“Bless! 5 #iHeartAwardsnominations,” she wrote alongside a video montage of the announcement.

“Thank you @iHeartRadio and all you guys for listening and requesting!! Glory to God!!!!”

While it is likely that the 29-year-old songstress is taking time out in order to focus on her own health and well-being, almost two weeks without a new post from the Diamond hitmaker has left some fans distraught.

In 2014, Rihanna ditched the photo-sharing platform for around six months and fans have already taken to her comment section in droves trying to make sure it does not happen again.

“Please talk to me,” one of her 59.5million followers pleaded while another wrote: “I miss u posting on the gram come back! I hope you’re feeling a little better. I love ya Rih!”

A third added: “Miss you so much queen. The Grammys don’t deserve you but I’m looking forward to you performing.”

Rihanna was left devastated by the death of Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, who was gunned down as he walked through the Eden Lodge area of St Michael’s on Boxing Day. She wasamong the mourners who gathered to lay Alleyne to rest in Barbados. For the funeral she wore all white and was photographed laying a heart-shaped wreath at the grave following the service at St George Paris Church.

Barbados Today reported that a man named Shawayne DaShawn Williams from St Michael has been charged with the murder.

Meanwhile, Rihanna is expected to make an appearance at the 60th annual Grammy Awards show, which will be hosted by James Corden for the second year in a row on Sunday (28 January).

Not only is the eight-time Grammy winner nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance for her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, she will also be performing alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller. – IBTimes