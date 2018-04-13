Chirambadare set to leave Kaizer Chiefs

The left winger is said to be waiting for offers from clubs which are interested in his services as he appears likely to leave Amakhosi this year

Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Edmore Chirambadare has reportedly revealed that he will be leaving the club at the end of the current campaign.

The Zimbabwe international has failed to live up to expectations since joining Amakhosi from Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Chicken Inn in 2016.

Chirambadare and his countryman Michelle Katsande secured moves to Chiefs after playing an important role in helping Chicken Inn clinch the 2015 ZPSL title.

The two attackers netted 19 league goals between them in the 2015 season, and Amakhosi signed them on long-term deals ahead of the 2016/17 campaign.

However, Katsvairo was released by Amakhosi last January following an unsuccessful loan spell with Tanzanian side Singida United, while Chirambadare remained with the club despite not playing regularly for Steve Komphela’s side.

Recent reports emanating from Zimbabwe have indicated that Amakhosi have decided to offload the former Tsholotsho FC attacker, who made 22 appearances in all competitions for the Soweto giants during his first season with the club.

The 26-year-old is said to have confirmed the news of his imminent departure to Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC).

“The enterprising forward confirmed the development to leave the club premises although saying he has not yet received offers so far from either Absa Premiership sides or local (Zimbabwe) PSL clubs,” reported ZBC.

Chiefs reportedly considered loaning out Chirambadare during the January transfer window as he was facing stiff competition from Siphiwe Tshabalala and Philani Zulu on the left wing.