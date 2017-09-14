Calls for Chiyangwa-Dynamos corruption prope

Ex-Zimbabwean Football Association’s vice-president, Ndumiso Gumede says the Sports and Recreation Commission must probe ZIFA boss Philip Chiyangwa.

The call comes after Chiyangwa’s alleged involvement in the decision to revoke Dynamos striker, Christian Ntouba’s red card.

Ntouba was red carded against Highlanders at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday and Gumede says it’s high time the SRC stopped Chiyangwa.

The Cameroonian was dismissed by referee Arnold Ncube in the 87th minute for head-butting Highlanders defender Peter Muduhwa.

However, Gumede, who retired from football last year, said it was improper to reverse the referee’s decision instead of dealing with the match official if there was indeed any complaint and if the referee’s committee felt he had erred.

“Maybe there is a new law that we don’t know and I am not familiar with. I was chairman of that committee from 2010 to 2014 and during my time the law said you cannot rule against the referee,” Gumede said to the News Day.

“The best you can do is to deal with the referee and have him suspended, but you cannot reverse his decision or change the scoreline.

“If the club (Dynamos) did not complain, what is the decision based on? This must be the time that the SRC must come in and say you (Chiyangwa) are not following the laws.”

It is reported that the decision to rescind Ntouba’s red card was done within 24 hours after the match that was played on Sunday.

The website has it that a letter written by Dynamos secretary-general Webster Marecherera dated Monday and addressed to Chiyangwa, appears to be the basis of the nullification of the red card.