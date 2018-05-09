Blow For Chiyangwa As FIFA Orders ZIFA To Hold Elections

World football governing body FIFA have ordered Zifa to hold elections “as soon as possible”, dismissing the national football governing body president Philip Chiyangwa’s claims that he still has two more years to serve.

Chiyangwa was elected as ZIFA president in December 2015 to finish off Cuthbert Dube’s term.

In response to questions by The Chronicle and Daily News, FIFA said:

We can confirm that Fifa has sent a letter to Zifa on 24 April (2018) informing them that given that the current Zifa executive committee inherited the four-year mandate of the previous executive committee under Mr Cuthbert Dube that began in March 2014, elections of a new Zifa executive committee should take place as soon as possible in accordance with the Zifa statutes and regulations. Consequently and in accordance with article 2 letter C of the Zifa electoral code, the incumbent Zifa executive committee remains until the next election. We have no further comment.

At the moment, the Zifa executive committee is made up of Chiyangwa, vice president Omega Sibanda, treasurer Philimon Machana and Women’s Football boss Rosemary Kanonge.

