Billiat contract tiff not yet resolved

PRETORIA — Mamelodi Sundowns star, Khama Billiat is still facing a bleak future, as he is yet to agree terms on a new contract with his employers.

The Zimbabwe international has been the Tshwane giants’ talisman since making the move from Ajax Cape Town in 2013, but in recent times, reports suggest that a Sundowns exit could be on the cards, with Billiat into his final year of his contract at Chloorkop.

The 27-year-old is believed to be keen on a move to greener pastures with several clubs abroad having already expressed interest in his services.

Most recently, reports surfaced that Turkish club Atiker Konyaspor were interested in him, but a formal offer is yet to be made.

Nonetheless, Billiat’s agent Siyabulela Loyilane has shed some light on the ongoing saga, dismissing rumours that Billiat is delaying signing a new deal as he looks to leave the club on a free once his contract expires in June,

“The talks are in still in progress with Sundowns,” Loyilane told IOL.

“It is not true that Billiat doesn’t want to renew because he wants to leave for free. People must understand that contractual issues are not easy. There are terms and conditions that we have to take into consideration,” she added.

Meanwhile, Loyilane explained that they are in no rush to sign a new deal, but did hint that they are willing to entertain offers from elsewhere should anyone approach the Brazilians directly.

“There is still time, we are not in a hurry. The player is happy at Sundowns. Did you see the goal he scored this weekend? Does it suggest he is not happy? Of course not,” Loyilane explained.

“Teams must respect Sundowns. Billiat is still contracted to Sundowns, and if teams want him, they must talk to them. Sundowns deserve respect. If Billiat is to leave Sundowns, both parties need to be happy. Sundowns must get what is due to them,” Loyilane concluded. — Goal