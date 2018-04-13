Bayern vs. Real, Liverpool vs. AS Roma in Champions League semis

NYON, Switzerland (Reuters) – Bayern Munich will face Real Madrid and Liverpool will take on AS Roma in the semi-finals of the Champions League following the draw at UEFA’s headquarters on Friday.

The first legs will be on Tuesday 24 and Wednesday 25 April, with the returns on May 1 and 2. The detailed schedule will be released later on Friday.

German champions Bayern and holders Real have met 24 times in Europe’s premier competition and have eleven wins each from those encounters.

The pair clashed at the semi-finals stage in 2014 when the Spanish club won 5-0 on aggregate. They also met last season in the last eight when Real triumphed 6-3 on aggregate.

Liverpool will have happy memories of their meeting with Roma in the 1984 European Cup final which was played in the Italian capital with the English side winning on penalties.

The game will see Liverpool’s top scorer this season, Mohamed Salah, face his former club.