Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri told his congregants that he had a vision of a Zimbabwean city that will look like Dubai in the next six years.

He said God told him that Zimbabwe’s time of punishment is over and that God will visit Zimbabwe. the malawian prophet said this vision will not be completed by one politician but by all of them together. Watch the video of Bushiri making the prophecy on Zimbabwe below:



Source: Pindula