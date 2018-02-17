TB Joshua in Zimbabwe

POPULAR Nigerian televangelist, Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua, landed in Harare yesterday morning for a private visit.

After landing at Robert Mugabe International Airport aboard a private jet, TB Joshua went to a local hotel, where a number of people were lined up for private discussions with the televangelist.

He is expected to fly back to Nigeria today.

The cleric has multitudes of followers in Zimbabwe, and has released what was claimed to be an official video of the prophecy with regard to the Zimbabwean “coup”, which saw Mnangagwa being catapulted to the country’s top job with the help of the military.

TB Joshua claimed that a President or Vice-President in Southern Africa was going to be killed or kidnapped by the military — a “prophecy” that has now been interpreted to mean the November events.

According to those travelling with the charismatic preacher, his visit was a private one organised by Zimbabwean Jocyline Mahachi, although he met with his “spiritual sons” — who include Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder, Walter Magaya.

Last week, Magaya reportedly travelled to Nigeria for a meeting with TB Joshua.

Mahachi also arranged a visit by Nigerian billionaire and owner of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, to Zimbabwe three years ago.