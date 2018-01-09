“Prophet” Shepherd Bushiri’s Church Closed Down In Botswana Over Miracle Money

The government of Botswana has closed down self-confessed prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s church, the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG). The church was shut down after violating Botswana’s laws despite being warned to stop the practice of “miracle money.” The church’s countrywide cells have been ordered to cease operations. However, the ECG has since appealed to the authorities.

Bushiri increased his fame in Zimbabwe after he made a “prophecy’ in November 2016 that then Minister of State Security Kembo Mohadi was going to receive a “crown” representing a promotion as well as wealth. In January Mohadi was named by President Emmerson Mnangagwa as one of his Vice Presidents together with former Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander Retired General Constantino Chiwenga. Some have concluded that Bushiri’s word was fulfilled.

Source: Pindula