‘Prophet’ rapes minor after prayer

A self-proclaimed prophet from Madziwa has applied for bail at the Harare High Court after he was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl he had been staying with for the past three years, while praying for.

BY GIFT NJIRISI

Prosecutors said on August 25, at around 10pm Tinei Gwakombo (33) of Kahudye Village under Chief Mutumba, and his mother-in-law Letwin Murimwa, took the girl to a shrine for prayers.

It is alleged that after Gwakombo conducted the prayers, he sent his mother-in-law to a river in the area and took advantage of her absence.

The self-styled prophet allegedly pounced on the minor who was still kneeling in prayer and raped her twice before his mother-in-law returned.

The matter came to light when the girl allegedly revealed that she was pregnant, resulting in Gwakombo attempting to chase her away from his home.

He was arrested in October after the minor reported the matter at Madziva Police Station.

In justifying his bail application, Gwakombo said he was a bread winner. He also denied the rape charges.