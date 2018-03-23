MDC-T to hold prayers every Monday and Friday

MDC-T deputy national chairperson announced that the party’s National Council resolved that the party will now hold prayers on Monday and Friday.

People are expected to pray for MDC-T, its leadership and all the people of Zimbabwe. Prayers will be held at Morgan Tsvangirai House in Harare and all party provincial offices until after elections. Said Komichi:

The national council resolved that intercession prayers for the party, the party leadership and all the people of Zimbabwe be held at the party’s headquarters at Morgan Tsvangirai House and at every party provincial office every Monday and Friday until after the elections.

National Council fires VP Khupe and two senior leaders

The MDC-T National Council, the Supreme-decision-making body in between Congresses met today deliberated on key issues affecting the party.

After seven hours of deliberations, the National Council made the following resolutions.

1. The national council noted and acknowledged the fact that the party has positively rebranded, is renewing and positively re-energized its base and its organs as testified by the continued affirmation and reinvigoration of its national strength and dominance; the evidence of which is the hugely successful programmes where Zimbabweans at all levels are participating in highly encouraging numbers. The people’s party of excellence has confirmed itself as a revolutionary, democratic and patriotic movement ready to provide national leadership.

2. On the issue of candidate selection for the watershed 2018 election, the National Council has received all Applications and CVs from the provinces and districts. The process of candidate selection has kicked off in earnest and all candidates will be in place by end of April.

4. On the unconstitutional behavior and illegal meetings by the party’s senior leaders which threw the party into disrepute, the party made the following resolutions:

a. On VP Khupe, the national council noted the efforts for engagement made by the party President and the fact that VP Khupe remained stubborn, obdurate, intransigent and spurned all party efforts to address her grievances as she continued to hold illegal meetings and partake in unconstitutional activities, putting the party into disrepute and undermining the constitutional organs of the party. The national council therefore resolved, by more than the mandatory two thirds of the vote that VP Khupe be removed from the party in terms of the party constitution.

b. On National Chairperson Lovemore Moyo, the national council formally accepted the resignation from the party by the national chairman Mr Lovemore Ndodana Moyo which he has tendered to the leadership. The council wished him well in all his future endeavors.

c. On organizing secretary Hon. Abednigo Bhebhe, the national council by the more than the mandatory two thirds of the vote resolved to remove him from the party on allegations of his unconstitutional behavior and for continuously putting the party into disrepute.

d. On suspended party spokesperson Mr. Obert Chaurura Gutu, the national council resolved by a unanimous vote to expel suspended party spokesperson Mr Obert Chaurura Gutu.

e. The national council further resolved that those leaders that have ceased to be members of the party but who are in Parliament, in particular VP Khupe and Organizing Secretary Abednigo Bhebhe, be recalled with immediate effect.

f. The party further resolved to communicate these latest developments in the party to all stakeholders including, but not limited to, the government of Zimbabwe, the parliament of Zimbabwe, civic society, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, the diplomatic community and all party organs and structures.

Hon. Morgen Komichi

Deputy National Chairperson