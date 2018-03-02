Magaya Says That In Five Years He May Be Able To Change Zim’s Economic Fortunes, Speaks On 28 Mines

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founding leader Walter Magaya has said that he expects that in the next five years he will be able to turn around the country’s economic fortunes. Zimbabwe’s economy has been struggling for the better part of the last two decades. Magaya who has 28 mines across the country, said he will be exporting minerals across the world. Speaking to Business Weekly, Magaya said:

I have a vision and mark my words if all goes well, in the next five years I have the capacity to change the economic fortunes of this country.

I never took a loan from the bank to start this factory.

I am active in almost every sector of the economy and as far as the marble factory is concerned, the raw material is in abundance as it is supplied by the mines under our portfolio.

We already have orders from countries like Italy, Greece, China, Dubai, Turkey and South Africa and we want to satisfy those markets. Some South African companies have asked us to polish stones for them in our factory.