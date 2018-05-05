News Ticker

Five Achievements By ZAOGA Founder Ezekiel Guti You Probably Did Not Know

May 5, 2018 Staff Reporter Religion 0

Ezekiel Guti

Zimbabwe Assemblies of God-Africa (ZAOGA) known internationally as Foward In Faith Ministries International (FIFMI) founder Ezekiel Guti is celebrating his 95th birthday today. Here is a list of some of his achievements over the years:

  1. Together with his church, Guti has managed to build Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) in Bindura. He also built Mbuya Dorcas Hospital in Waterfalls, Harare.
  2. Guti is also well known for performing miracles, and in 2009, a prominent singer, visually impaired and former Jairosi Jiri Band member, David Mabvuramuti, who is now a pastor in ZAOGA.
  3. He has founded bible schools in Zimbabwe, Ghana, Zambia, and Mozambique where he has trained over 4,000 pastors from more than 55 nations. In Zimbabwe there is Africa Multi-Nation for Christ Colleges (AMFCC)
  4. In 2010, ZAOGA FIFMI celebrated its 50th anniversary, where Guti addressed a crowd of over 50,000 believers in Zimbabwe at the National Sports Stadium in Harare
  5. In 2014 ZAGO FIFMI had been established in 122 nations with over 2 000 churches in Southern Africa.




