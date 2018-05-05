Five Achievements By ZAOGA Founder Ezekiel Guti You Probably Did Not Know

Zimbabwe Assemblies of God-Africa (ZAOGA) known internationally as Foward In Faith Ministries International (FIFMI) founder Ezekiel Guti is celebrating his 95th birthday today. Here is a list of some of his achievements over the years:
- Together with his church, Guti has managed to build Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) in Bindura. He also built Mbuya Dorcas Hospital in Waterfalls, Harare.
- Guti is also well known for performing miracles, and in 2009, a prominent singer, visually impaired and former Jairosi Jiri Band member, David Mabvuramuti, who is now a pastor in ZAOGA.
- He has founded bible schools in Zimbabwe, Ghana, Zambia, and Mozambique where he has trained over 4,000 pastors from more than 55 nations. In Zimbabwe there is Africa Multi-Nation for Christ Colleges (AMFCC)
- In 2010, ZAOGA FIFMI celebrated its 50th anniversary, where Guti addressed a crowd of over 50,000 believers in Zimbabwe at the National Sports Stadium in Harare
- In 2014 ZAGO FIFMI had been established in 122 nations with over 2 000 churches in Southern Africa.